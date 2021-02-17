Politics

Christian Marshall

Franklin councilman to seek nomination

Franklin City Council member Christian Marshall will seek a Republican nomination in the May primary election to an at-large city council post.

Community News

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Community News

State has no cases update

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.

Community News

Food distribution scheduled

  • From staff reports

CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…

Community News

Tri-county area adds 14 virus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced 14 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area, as well as one additional virus-related death from Clarion County.

Community News

Holiday Closings

  • From staff reports

- PennDOT driver license and photo centers will be closed today through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.

Community News

Clarion jail visitation remains on hold

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Inmates at the Clarion County jail will have to wait at least another month before they can see visitors as the county's jail board decided Thursday not to re-open visitation at this time.