Politics

Daniel Shingledecker

Shingledecker seeks GOP nod for Clarion coroner

Clarion County Coroner Daniel Shingledecker of Shippenville is a candidate for the Republican nomination for coroner in the May primary election.

Veteran outreach hours set

  • From staff reports

State Rep. R. Lee James will offer veterans affairs outreach hours at his Seneca office, 3220 Route 257, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Toomey issues statement
Toomey issues statement

  • From staff reports

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey released the following statement regarding the House of Representatives impeachment of President Donald Trump:

About People

99TH BIRTHDAY - Elizabeth Neely, formerly of Knox, will mark her 99th birthday Saturday. She is a member of the Eastern Star and attended Edenburg Presbyterian Church. Cards may be sent to her in care of The Caring Place, 103 N. 13th St., Room 7A, Franklin.

Schedules for OC students clarified

  • From staff reports

Oil City School District students in Group A will attend school in person on Mondays and Wednesdays and attend remotely on Tuesdays and Thursdays when the district's hybrid learning model resumes Tuesday, Jan. 19.

About People

  • From staff reports

90TH BIRTHDAY - Sara "Sis" Brown of Butler will celebrate her 90th birthday on Saturday, Jan. 16. She is the eldest daughter of 18 children born to Lewis and Dorothy Grossman. She has lived most of her life in Butler County and the Wesley/Barkeyville area. Her family includes six children, 1…