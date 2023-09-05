Venango County Democrats
The Venango County Democrats will hold a meet-and-greet event with candidates from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at 237 Seneca St., the former Karma Coffee.
The Oil City Arts Council’s Graffiti Gallery in Oil City is moving to a new location, and its inaugural exhibit in the new space will feature a series of nature-themed artworks by local artist CJ Hurley of Century Arts Design and Fine Art Studio.
Those who have lost a four-legged, furry or feathered friend have a new place in Venango County where they can go in their time of loss.
Sept. 5, 2001
Rod and Deb Sweetapple of Clintonville celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary on Monday.
The Franklin Water Department and Fire Department will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas starting Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day until the job is complete.
The Oil Region Alliance of Business, Industry & Tourism has announced the winners of its third annual Oil Region tourism awards.
Venango County will host Recovery Day — a celebration of people who are recovering from addictions — from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at Bandstand Park in Franklin.
The Friends of the Franklin Public Library has scheduled its 28th annual Quiltathon from noon-5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, and from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. This year, founder Bobbie Watkins, who recently passed away, will be honored.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is planning to implement the 2022 decision to remove a large culvert on Irwin Run associated with the abandoned Clarion River Railroad in Allegheny National Forest.
The Grove City Area Historical Society & Museum continued its 25-year anniversary celebration at a luncheon this week honoring its founders at the museum.
A Second Amendment conference will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Sandycreek fire hall, 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin.
The Cancer Center at Clarion Hospital, part of Independence Health System, reaches a 20-year milestone this month.
Sept. 4, 2001
BIRTHDAY — Family and friends of Stanley Spence are invited to gather for a reunion, as well as to celebrate his 73rd birthday, at 5 p.m. today at Cross Creek Resort in Titusville.
Joseph and Suzann Reinsel of Oil City are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Louis M. and Vickie L. Heath Jr. of Cooperstown are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Bridge Buddies
Graduation
Here is a look at some of the programs that are offered at the Venango County Salvation Army Worship and Service Center in Oil City:
Sept. 1, 2001
Benjamin’s Roadhouse at the corner of Liberty and 12th streets in Franklin will be closing its doors this weekend, at least for the time being.
Garbage pickups will be pushed back one day next week in Oil City due to the Labor Day holiday.
Friday, Sept. 1
As the “do not consume” water advisory in Reno hits six weeks, water distributions in the village will continue next month.
The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Aug. 31, 2001
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…
Clarion-Venango Democrats set fall dinner
A-C Valley Class of 1973
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
Aug. 30, 2001
Belles Lettres
Bud’s Pizza, a takeout pizza and sub shop on Elm Street in Oil City, will hold a grand re-opening Friday.
A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.
SHIPPENVILLE — Internet customers who are termed as “underserved” attended a recent forum during which they had hoped to gain answers to their concerns.
The Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will host a nature program, “Falconry: An Intangible Cultural Heritage”, at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
Author BJ LaPier and Damascus Glass artisan Jeramey McConnell will be at the Tionesta Market Village on Saturday.