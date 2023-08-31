Clarion-Venango Democrats set fall dinner
The Clarion and Venango County Democrats have scheduled their fall dinner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, at the Clarion VFW, 603 Liberty St. in Clarion.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge
RECEIVING PhD — Kathryn Kapp, a 2013 North Clarion High School graduate and 2017 Gannon University graduate, successfully defended her doctoral dissertation, “Plasma Proteomic Factors Associated with Sepsis Survival Outcomes,” on Monday, Aug. 7, and will receive her doctorate of philosophy (…
The Tionesta Lions Club has announced the last dates this year for tours of the Sherman Memorial Lighthouse in Tionesta will be the second Saturdays of September and October: Sept. 9 and Oct. 14, from 1 to 4 p.m.
Clarion-Venango Democrats set fall dinner
A-C Valley Class of 1973
Aug. 31, 2001
As the “do not consume” water advisory in Reno hits six weeks, water distributions in the village will continue next month.
NEW MEMBERS — Christian Cyphert and Chad Kiser were inducted as new members into the Clarion Rotary Club on Monday. The club meets at noon Mondays at the Clarion YMCA, and more information is available by visiting www.clarionrotary.com
Aug. 30, 2001
Belles Lettres
Bud’s Pizza, a takeout pizza and sub shop on Elm Street in Oil City, will hold a grand re-opening Friday.
A cooling system, composed of a couple of units that approximately weigh a combined 35,000 pounds, was hoisted atop 100 Seneca in Oil City by a crane early Tuesday morning.
BRADFORD — University of Pittsburgh-Bradford engineering technology students became trained machinists and CNC operators this summer as a result of the school’s partnership with the University of Pittsburgh-Titusville.
SHIPPENVILLE — Internet customers who are termed as “underserved” attended a recent forum during which they had hoped to gain answers to their concerns.
The Seneca Rocks Audubon Society will host a nature program, “Falconry: An Intangible Cultural Heritage”, at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Clarion Free Library’s lower conference room.
UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis and non-reversible asthma.
Author BJ LaPier and Damascus Glass artisan Jeramey McConnell will be at the Tionesta Market Village on Saturday.
Aug. 29, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1956
Oil City TOPS
Venango County Assistance Office
Aug. 28, 2001
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights Janice (Davis) Hines and William J. Hines. The article was submitted by their daughter Jennifer Winkler.)
The Clarion Forest Visiting Nurse Association’s Hospice program Hospice will hold a three-day volunteer training from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 20-22 at the VNA office, 271 Perkins Road, in Clarion.
Jeffrey and Rhonda Steigerwald, of Grove City, celebrated their 50-year wedding anniversary Friday.
Dean’s List
To kick off Labor Day weekend, Victorian City Art & Frame will host an opening night reception Thursday for an industry photography show at its Franklin location.
Work is scheduled to begin Monday on the bridge that carries Route 62 over Little Sandy Creek in Polk Borough, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.
The state Department of Environmental Protection has created a community page that is designed to keep Reno residents and businesses updated on developments in the community’s water crisis.
PennDOT has completed repairs to the historic bridge that carries Petroleum Center Road (Route 1004) over Oil Creek in Cornplanter Township, and it is now open to pedestrians and bicyclists.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s paper spotlights William Kodrich of Clarion. The article was submitted by his family.)
Aug. 27, 2001
Aug. 25, 2001
The Music in Oil Country marching band festival is returning to Oil City High School on Saturday, Sept. 9.
Richard “Rick” Weaver and Janice “Jan” Weaver, of Bridgeville, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Larry and Roberta Sherman, of Seneca, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
Jeffrey and Rhonda Steigerwald, of Grove City, are celebrating their 50-year wedding anniversary today.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday that both Venango and Clarion are among 20 counties statewide that remain in a drought watch.
The Cranberry Place Senior Center will hold an open house from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, to show community members some of the services it offers.
Wednesday, Aug. 30