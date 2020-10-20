Tea Party Patriots to meet
The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sandycreek fire hall at 624 Congress Hill Road, Franklin.
Updated: October 20, 2020 @ 7:49 am
