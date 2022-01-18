Tea Party Patriots to meet Saturday

The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at King’s Restaurant, 821 Allegheny Blvd in Franklin.

Oil City TOPS — 13 TOPS and five KOPS attended last week’s meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed incorrect information about the name of the Sugarcreek Borough apartment complex where a woman was arrested on forgery and other charges.

A story in Wednesday’s newspaper listed misleading information about the amount of money that was stolen from a woman.

Barrow card party — Nancy Whaley, Kaycee Reib and Patti Fryman were bridge winners at this week’s Barrow card party.

Free movie at the Barrow

  • From staff reports

The Franklin Fine Arts Council and the Barrow-Civic Theatre is hosting a free movie showing of “The Lion King” (the new version) at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Barrow-Civic Theatre.