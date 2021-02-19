Clarion GOP Committee will hold signing event
The Clarion County Republican Committee will hold a petition-signing event from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday at Clarion Oaks Golf Club.
HARRISBURG -The state Department of Health on Thursday announced seven new cases of COVID-19 and one new virus-related death from each county in the tri-county area.
HARRISBURG - Facing growing demands on its highways, PennDOT on Thursday named nine bridges on six interstates that need upgrades and said it will consider tolling on the bridges to help generate the cash.
The website to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine through UPMC is vaccine.upmc.com
Venango County commissioners are lining up a facility for UPMC Northwest to set up a public clinic to administer COVID vaccinations.
The fate of Pennsylvania's mail-in ballot law could be determined next week.
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System on Tuesday reopened family visitations on a limited basis for residents of the Sgt. Joseph George Kusick Community Living Center.
The Northwest Commission is an Oil City-based, public, non-profit regional agency for economic and community development and a resource for transportation planning.
A free COVID testing site will be set up next week at the Rocky Grove fire hall.
Venango County Regional Planning Commission official Hilary Buchanan told those in attendance at Tuesday's commission meeting about a potential source of funding for safety studies, feasibility studies and plans.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Wednesday announced 23 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
The Clarion County Republican Committee announced it has unanimously voted to censure former Gov. Tom Ridge for "his actions against the Republican Party and former President Donald J. Trump."
Franklin High School students will return to 100% in-person instruction beginning Monday.
Valley Grove School Board members voted Tuesday to continue remote learning Fridays through March 12.
The following students at Valley Grove Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Franklin councilman to seek nomination
John Noel and Kathryn (Kathy) Bartlett of Oil City will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
William E. and Gloria M. Griffin of Clintonville will celebrate their 40th anniversary on Sunday.
Good Hope Christian Preschool
The following students at Rocky Grove High School were named to the honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Clarion University is planning to reopen fully for the fall 2021 semester.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from the tri-county area.
Clarion-Limestone Elementary School
EDINBORO - Edinboro University plans to open its campus in fall, assuming the COVID-19 situation improves and health officials do not advise against it, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…
Michael R. and Nancy A. Schneider of Fayetteville, North Carolina, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.
Oil City TOPS - Eight TOPS and six KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Dean's List
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health didn't provide a COVID-19 cases update Monday, but regular updates will resume today.
Blood drives
Winter weather is in the forecast for northwest Pennsylvania over the next few days, and PennDOT is urging motorists to use caution while driving.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced 40 new cases of COVID-19 from the tri-county area.
Lent starts this week with Ash Wednesday rituals, and the Office of Worship of the Catholic Diocese of Erie has announced new protocols that will be in place to ensure the day is observed safely.
The Oil Region Astronomical Society will kick off its 2021 public nights and speaker series at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Two popular retail businesses on Oil City's South Side were the I.R. Grimm Jewelers shop at the corner of State and East First streets and the Kohl & Tucker Furniture Store in the Masonic building.
The Oil City, Franklin and Cooperstown public libraries will reopen for public access today.
Elizabeth "Betty" Ann Baker Porter of Oil City will mark her 103rd birthday on Thursday.
CLARION - For the 33rd year, the office of the Clarion County Register and Recorder and Clerk of Courts has turned over a surplus to the county treasury.
