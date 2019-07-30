Venango County Republican Committee
The Venango County Republican Committee will hold a meeting on Thursday, 7 p.m., at 215 Seneca St. in Oil City, preceded by a meet 'n' greet at 5:30 p.m.
The meeting agenda includes nomination and votes needed to place John Deets on the ballot for Oakland Township supervisor, and volunteers and plans for GOP Canopy Booth at the Venango County Fair from Friday, Aug. 2, through Saturday, Aug. 10.
Among plans for public events will be volunteers for Applefest, candidate fundraisers and the GOP pig roast on Sept. 21.
For more information, call or text Martha Breene, chairwoman, at 814-758-0451.