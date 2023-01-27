James named chairman of government committee

State Rep. R. Lee James has been named Republican chairman of the local government committee by the state House Republican leadership team for the 2023-24 session.

0
0
0
0
0

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler
Community News

WEDDING: Stack/Klingler

Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.

Community News

Keystone Honor Roll

The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period: