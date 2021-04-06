Venango Democrats to meet Wednesday
The Venango County Democrats will hold their regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the National Transit Building.
CLARION - The Clarion Conservation District will hold a workshop on conservation practices community members can implement in their backyards.
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Marie Dunmire of Franklin. The article was submitted by Stacey Askins.
PITTSBURGH - The average price of gasoline in the tri-county area this week - for the most part - is below the western Pennsylvania average of $2.99, which is 2 cents cheaper than last week, according to AAA East Central's Gas Price Report.
HARRISBURG - Pennsylvanians in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination plan are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 shot.
EMLENTON - The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course, conducted by the Penn State Extension, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Scrubgrass Grange, 5104 Emlenton-Clintonville Road. The exam will begin at 2 p.m.
April 6, 1999
Oil City TOPS 0977 - Eight TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
April 5, 1999
Ray and Shirley A. Bish of Marienville will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary Tuesday.
Louis and Margaret "Peg" Flinchbaugh of Oil City will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary Wednesday.
William "Bill" and Shirley Dolby of Strattanville will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary Thursday.
Agencies that want to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Save, Serve & Protect section have until Monday, April 12, to submit information.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health over the weekend announced a combined 16 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties.
An Easter Vigil service featuring celebrants from several area churches will be posted online today by the Good Hope/Zion Lutheran Ministry.
April 3, 1999
100TH BIRTHDAY - Olive Gilchrist Miller will celebrate her 100th birthday Wednesday, April 21. Her family asks friends to help her remember the day by sending a card or note to her, in care of Sugar Creek Station, at 351 Causeway Drive, Franklin. Olive taught elementary school for 34 years b…
Easter observances
The Nifty at 90 series in today's newspaper spotlights Ada Collett of Clarion. The article was submitted by her family.
Oil City
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 22 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
Egg hunt set in Fertigs
HARRISBURG - With the opening of trout season to begin at 8 a.m. Saturday, anglers are being reminded the state has consolidated the 2021 season into a single, statewide schedule for all counties.
The following students at Clarion-Limestone High School were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Cranberry Class of 1965
Oil City Garden Club - The Oil City Garden Club is hosting two days of clean-up at Hasson Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 17, and Saturday, May 8.
Franklin
April 2, 1999
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined 19 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Clarion and Venango counties.
April 1, 1999
PennDOT is reminding customers to exercise caution while renewing their driver's license or vehicle registration online and to make sure they're on PennDOT's official Driver and Vehicle Services website, www.dmv.pa.gov, for making these transactions.
Rynd Farm
Oil City TOPS - Nine TOPS and seven KOPS attended last week's meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
