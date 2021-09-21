Tea Party Patriots to meet

The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sandycreek Township fire hall at 624 Congress Hill Road in Franklin.

Derrick 150 comics
Derrick 150 comics

As The Derrick’s 100th anniversary arrived in 1971, several comic strips that were published in the newspaper at that time provided some lighthearted commemoration of the event.

UPMC offers better breathing clinic

  • From staff reports

UPMC Northwest is sponsoring a better breathing clinic for those who often have trouble breathing or who have chronic lung conditions such as emphysema, chronic bronchitis, and non-reversible asthma.

Berry Botics to take on demolition
Berry Botics to take on demolition

  • By HANNAH NIEDERRITER Student contributor

Many clubs at Cranberry Area High School are back in session, including Berry Botics, which this year will tackle demolition in the BEST Robotics challenge.

Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years
Fern Trinity celebrates 125 years

  • From staff reports

Fern Trinity Evangelical Congregational Church will celebrate its 125th anniversary Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25-26, with several events at the church, located along Golf Course Road in Kossuth.

Area health systems' virus tests

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 14,626 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 12,320 at the hospital. A total of 2,358 tests were positive for the virus. As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, the hospital has five confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One of t…