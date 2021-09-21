Tea Party Patriots to meet
The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Sandycreek Township fire hall at 624 Congress Hill Road in Franklin.
Updated: September 21, 2021 @ 7:12 am
