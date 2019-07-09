Tea Party Patriots
The Venango County Tea Party Patriots will hold their annual Freedom Rally from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in Franklin's Bandstand Park.
The theme of this year's event, "Stop Socialism - Choose Freedom," will feature various speakers. Those confirmed are state Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21st); Kim Stolfer, president of Firearm Owners of America; and Diane Gramley, president of American Family Association of Pennsylvania.
The keynote speaker will be Mark Hendrickson, professor at Grove City College and author of "America's March Toward Communism."
For more information, people may call Jane Richey at (814) 671-7110.
Venango Democrats to meet
The Venango County Democrats will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the AFSCME building on Liberty Street in Franklin.
Those attending are asked to use the rear entrance.
Agenda items will include committee reports, parade information and the Venango County Fair.