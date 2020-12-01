Democrats cancel meeting

The Venango County Democrats' meeting for December has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

+2
Tri-county area has nearly 60 new coronavirus cases
Community News

Tri-county area has nearly 60 new coronavirus cases

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Monday announced 59 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the tri-county area, and Butler Health System said an additional virus-related death occurred Sunday at Clarion Hospital that has yet to be reported by the state.

Community News

Central Elementary has 3 positive virus cases

  • From staff reports

Three individuals from Central Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend, according to a post by Franklin Area School District Superintendent Mark Loucks on the district's Facebook page.

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

WINNERS - Nate Amon and Rick Walkeo were winners in a photography contest and fundraising project conducted by the Franklin Public Library. Community members were asked to submit photos for the contest with their entry fees being earmarked for library use. Then library patrons were allowed t…

Donations sought for Tree of Hope
Community News

Donations sought for Tree of Hope

  • From staff reports

The American Cancer Society will offer local residents an opportunity to symbolically light a bulb on its Tree of Hope located in the common area at the Cranberry Mall.

+2
72 tri-county cases reported
Community News

72 tri-county cases reported

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG The state Department of Health on Friday announced Clarion County reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 (10 confirmed and 28 probable), Venango County reported 28 new cases (13 confirmed and 15 probable), and Forest County reported six new cases (two confirmed and four probable).

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Tri-City bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Edie Foster, first; Mary Ann Richardson and Gene Wagner, second; and Burdell and Norm Sherman, third.