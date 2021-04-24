Politics

Robert F. Betzold

Man seeking Cranberry

supervisor position

Community News

State lifts hold on use of J&J vaccine

  • From staff reports

Harrisburg The Pennsylvania Department of Health Friday notified all COVID-19 vaccine providers that the pause in administering doses of the Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) vaccine has been lifted. The move follows updated guidance announced Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prev…

Community News

About People

  • From staff reports

GRADUATE - Melanie Anderson, Melissa Dolecki, Julie Lander, Susan McMullan, Tom Spence and Tammy Witherup completed the 40-hour Penn State Extension Master Gardener educational program and graduated on March 4. After completing internships, they will join other Master Gardener volunteers to …

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Bridge club - Winners at the Tuesday meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Mary Ann Richardson, first; Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, second; and Laura Flick and Karen Steele, third.

Community News

Area health systems virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 12,917 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 10,929 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,076 tests were positive for the virus. The hospital has two confirmed COVID-19 in-patients. One o…

Community News

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Belles Lettres - Deb Barber, president of the Belles Lettres Club, told members that she hopes activities at the clubhouse can resume in September if COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.