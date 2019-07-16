Oil Region Rising to meet
Oil Region Rising will hold its monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Hoss's Steak and Sea House in Cranberry.
Those in attendance will order a meal from the menu.
The guest speaker will be Ed Grystar, chairman of the Western PA Coalition for Single Payer Healthcare.
Grystar has more than 40 years of experience in the labor movement, including negotiating contracts for health care workers.
He served as president of the Butler County Labor Council for 15 years. He also has been a steelworker and a teacher and has worked for labor unions.
There will be a question-and-answer time following Grystar's presentation.