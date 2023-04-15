Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
The meet and greet is at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
The meet and greet is at 5:30 p.m. with dinner following at 6 p.m.
Venango GOP to hold Lincoln dinner ThursdayThe Venango County Republican Committee will hold its annual “In the Spirit of Lincoln” dinner Thursday at Wanango Country Club in Reno.
Keyboardist Denny Geib will perform from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at DeBence Antique Music World in Franklin.
The early bird discounts for the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races that will be held in Titusville in May will continue until April 23.
Thursday was a day of celebration and commemoration at the new Clarion County 911 Center.
Street sweeping schedules next week in Oil City and Franklin have been announced.
The following students at Oil City Middle School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Oil City High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Franklin water department and fire department personnel will flush fire hydrants in the Franklin and Rocky Grove areas from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day next week.
April 16, 2001
Electralloy
HONOR ROLL — Lily Homan, a junior at North Clarion High School, was named to the honor roll for the third-quarter grading period at North Clarion. Her name was omitted from the list that was submitted to the newspaper and published Thursday.
Nineteen students were recently inducted into the Clarion County Career Center National Technical Honor Society during a ceremony at the Keystone High School auditorium.
Clarion County will hold a recycling day from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Oil City Class of 1963
Venango, Clarion Democrats to hold joint spring mixer
Clarion County Garden Club
A new nail and tanning salon in downtown Oil City will host an open house Tuesday.
April 14, 2001
Some Elk Township residents in Clarion County are facing a taxing problem.
The Oil Valley Quilters Guild will hold its 16th annual quilt show from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 6, at the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department hall.
A celebration of the completion of a segment of the East Branch Trail will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at the Hydetown fire hall.
The Samuel Justus Trail system in Venango County entertains more than 100,000 users annually, and early indications are that the number of visitors will exceed that number this year.
Friends of Drake Well Inc. and the Titusville Area Trails Association have announced the return of the Oil Creek 5 & 13 stacked trail races on Saturday, May 20.
The following students at North Clarion High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
The following students at Venango Catholic High School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
The following students at Saint Stephen School were named to the principal’s list and honor roll for the third-quarter grading period:
An open house will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. today at the Clarion County Sorce building near Shippenville in conjunction with National Safety Telecommunicators Week.
After a long winter, a warm and bird-chirping shot of spring has made its way into the region this week.
Franklin High School held its annual National Honor Society induction ceremony last week, and 22 students were inducted.
Clarion Free Library will celebrate National Library Week from April 23 to 29 with a series of events.
Penn State Extension will conduct its ServSafe food manager course from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 17 and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 24 at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 West Trinity Drive in Clarion.
As Christians celebrate the Easter season of renewal, St. John’s Episcopal Church in Franklin has begun a renewal and remodel of the floor of the church nave to improve accessibility to all.
April 13, 2001
Friday, April 14
HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity has announced that more than $11 million of unclaimed property is owed to residents of Venango, Clarion and Forest counties.
The Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Venango County will host its awards and recognition event at the Emerging Technology Center on Howard Street in Franklin at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.
The Fort Venango Mic and Key Club will host a training session for anyone interested in amateur radio operation on Saturday, April 29.
The PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center unveiled its Clean Energy Commonwealth map Tuesday.