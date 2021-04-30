Politics

John McClelland

Man seeking re-election to Sugarcreek council

John McClelland is seeking re-election as the Fourth Ward representative for Sugarcreek Borough Council.

UPMC Northwest among hospitals recognized
  • From staff reports

PITTSBURGH - Fourteen UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Northwest, received top "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to news release from the health system.

Club Notes

  • From staff reports

Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.

Transition team to address issues
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.

About People

  • From staff reports

BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…

Area health systems' virus tests

  • From staff reports

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,045 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,043 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,099 tests were positive for the virus.

Job fair scheduled at Clarion Mall
  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

CLARION - People looking for employment in the tri-county area might want to try their luck today at the Clarion Mall, where a job and education fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Area jobless rate falls
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from February, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

State updates mask guidance

  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Move Over Law is now in effect in state

  • From staff reports

The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.

Bill opposes state's bridge tolling plan
  • From staff reports

HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.