Man seeking re-election to Sugarcreek council
John McClelland is seeking re-election as the Fourth Ward representative for Sugarcreek Borough Council.
Updated: April 30, 2021 @ 1:53 am
April 30, 1999
PITTSBURGH - Fourteen UPMC hospitals, including UPMC Northwest, received top "A" grades from the Leapfrog Group's Spring 2021 Hospital Safety Grade, according to news release from the health system.
The following students in the Valley Grove School District were named to the honor roll for the third quarter grading period:
Several people were honored Wednesday as the Venango County Human Services department held its awards dinner at Forever Farm in Franklin.
Businesses in the hospitality industry in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties may benefit from CHIRP grants that are b being offered through the Northwest Commission.
Oil City TOPS - Ten TOPS and six KOPS attended the recent meeting of Oil City TOPS Chapter 0977.
Ava Ferringer has been named valedictorian of the Cranberry High School Class of 2021.
Monday is the deadline to register to vote in the May 18 primary election in Pennsylvania.
Fred and Christy Szafran of Oil City will celebrate their 40th wedding anniversary Sunday.
Clarion County commissioners have offered their "full support" for an industrial park in Butler County.
CLARION - Clarion University students won't see increases in several areas of expenses after the university and the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education took action to keep costs flat, according to a university news release.
CLARION - Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson, president of the Clarion, Edinboro and California union of the State System's integration plan, said the transition team will work on a variety of issues during the public comment period of the plan.
BIRTHDAYS - Sugar Creek Station residents who will celebrate birthdays in May include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler and Ken Snyder, May 10; Deanne "Mike" Semprevivo, May 16; Joyce Richey, May 22; Gloria Donnelly, May 26; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and Andrea Ric…
Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital had collected 13,045 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday, including 11,043 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,099 tests were positive for the virus.
CLARION - The Clarion Chamber of Business and Industry is planning a full slate of events this year.
A chicken dinner fund-raiser for an injured Clintonville volunteer firefighter sold out in less than an hour Tuesday at the Clintonville fire hall.
Local mayors are encouraging area churches to ring their bells at 7 p.m. Sunday in support of Bells Across Pennsylvania Day.
CLARION - The Clarion County commissioners learned this week they might face an unexpected $200,000 expense - one which every county in the state could also face.
Oil City
April 28, 1999
Achievements
CLARION - People looking for employment in the tri-county area might want to try their luck today at the Clarion Mall, where a job and education fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Paving work will start soon on a section of Route 36 in Pleasantville.
HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's March seasonally adjusted unemployment rate - for the most part - was down from February, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.
CLARION - Clarion University's food service employees' desire for unionization prompted them to stage a rally on the steps of the Eagle Commons Dining Hall on Tuesday afternoon.
PennDOT discussed potential changes to 15th Street in Franklin and its intersection with Route 62 at a second virtual safety study meeting on Monday.
HARRISBURG -State Department of Health Acting Secretary Alison Beam announced the department has updated its mask guidance to reflect the announcement made by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state's new Move Over Law took effect Tuesday, and PennDOT is reminding motorists the law requires drivers approaching an emergency response area to move away from the area and lower their speed or face fines up to $2,000.
HARRISBURG - The state Senate on Tuesday approved legislation to stop the proposed plan to toll bridges on Pennsylvania's interstate system, according to a news release from state Sen. Scott Hutchinson.
