Polk funding, licensing

Polk State Center is funded through Medicaid and supported by both federal and state funds, according to the state Department of Health website.

The state's intermediate care facilities (ICF) exist to provide health and rehabilitative services to those with intellectual disability (ID) and other related diagnoses.

Oil City Garden Club - Oil City Garden Club members have been busy throughout the summer weeding and keeping gardens and planters around the city watered and in good shape.

PROMOTED - Diane Turner, formerly of Oil City, has been promoted to lieutenant at the Charleston County Sheriff's Office in Charleston, South Carolina. She is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol Services. Turner is married to Dustin Turner, who is a sergeant with the sheriff's office.…

Butler Health System reported Clarion Hospital through Wednesday had collected 13,705 specimens for COVID-19 testing, including 11,558 tests at the hospital's outdoor collection site. A total of 2,191 tests were positive for the virus. As of Thursday, the hospital has no COVID-19 in-patients.

The Oil Heritage Festival prince and princess will be crowned after a tally of votes in the annual Tiny Tot Contest held by Youth Alternatives as part of the city's annual festival.

A route survey done as part of PennDOT's oversize load permitting does include a height survey. The route survey looks for overhead obstructions as well as the structural appropriateness of bridges and overpasses to accommodate an oversize load, which is anything 13 feet, 6 inches or higher.

HARRISBURG - The tri-county area's May seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down from April, according to the state Department of Labor & Industry.

Clarion TOPS — The meeting of Take Off Pounds Sensibly 742 of Clarion was held June 21, with 11 members weighing in.