Polk resident completes 104-mile mountain race

Polk resident Tami Walbourn Sari completed the Tahoe Rim Trail Run, a 104-mile race in Nevada that spanned two days earlier this month.
The course climbs to a total elevation of 20,230 feet in the Sierra Nevada Mountain range. On top of that, temperatures this year remained in the low to mid 90s throughout the hike, and nearly one third of contestants don't complete the course.
Venango County will sponsor a collection of household hazardous waste and electronics from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Venango County Community Recycling Center, 134 Hangar Drive, next to Venango Regional Airport.
In 1912, the local economy was booming. Although not everyone could afford a first-class ticket on a luxury steamer such as the Titanic, there were plenty of modern conveniences available to the average housewife in the Oil Region.
Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Stewart Kunselman and Maryann Richardson, first; Burdell and Norm Sherman, second; and Barb Crudo and Lois Greggs, third.