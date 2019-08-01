Pollinator-friendly garden coming to Grove City College

GROVE CITY - Grove City College will break ground this fall on a haven for bees, butterflies and other pollinating insects on campus.
The pollinator-friendly garden is part of a larger effort to learn more about pollinators and the diseases affecting honey bee populations around the globe, Tracy S. Farone, professor of Biology at Grove City College, said in a college news release. She'll be working with students and potentially other faculty to advance the work.
Farone has been working in Europe, around the U.S. and throughout Pennsylvania with beekeepers and academics. She also has been speaking about bee health at professional conferences to veterinarians and beekeepers.
"At this point, I've had my nose in 3,000 to 4,000 hives," Farone said.
The world's bee population has been in trouble due to habitat loss, emerging diseases, pesticides and climate change, the release said.
Honey bees and other pollinators are necessary for one-third of the nation's food production, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The loss of managed and wild bee populations could lead to food shortages and drive up consumer prices.
"The new Grove City College garden is intended to bring awareness to 'One Health' issues and how all of creation is connected," Farone said.
"One Health" recognizes the health of people is connected to the health of animals and the environment, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Our garden will be a part of a larger effort to study and combat the threat to pollinators that includes government agencies, academic partners, beekeeping associations, farmers, master gardeners, veterinarians and rural development agencies," Farone said.
"Students will be able to get hands-on experience and a variety of research opportunities will be available as the project develops. We're already about a year ahead of schedule - thanks be to God."
Bees and beehives are scheduled to be introduced next spring.
The garden's initial construction and development is being funded by grants Farone secured from a private donor and matching funds.
