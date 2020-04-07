Adams, 25; Allegheny, 642 (4 deaths); Armstrong, 13; Beaver, 96 (6 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 326 (3 deaths); Blair, 5; Bradford, 10; Bucks, 619 (17 deaths); Butler, 91 (2 deaths); Cambria, 7; Cameron, 1; Carbon, 59 (1 death); Centre, 44; Chester, 307 (3 deaths); Clarion, 6; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 3; Columbia, 26; Crawford, 9; Cumberland, 68 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 132 (1 death); Delaware, 822 (15 deaths); Erie, 20; Fayette, 29 (1 death); Forest, 4; Franklin, 32; Fulton, 1; Greene, 12; Huntingdon, 4; Indiana, 17; Juniata, 11; Lackawanna, 190 (7 deaths); Lancaster, 408 (11 deaths); Lawrence, 24 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 124; Lehigh, 1,006 (8 deaths); Luzerne, 849 (5 deaths); Lycoming, 10; McKean, 1; Mercer, 18; Mifflin, 5; Monroe, 572 (11 deaths); Montgomery, 1,230 (18 deaths); Montour, 33; Northampton, 716 (12 deaths); Northumberland, 15; Perry, 5 (1 death); Philadelphia, 3,611 (28 deaths); Pike, 125 (2 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 103; Snyder, 8 (1 death); Somerset, 6; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 6; Tioga, 3; Union, 6; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 53; Wayne, 35; Westmoreland, 157; Wyoming, 5;York, 189 (1 death).
