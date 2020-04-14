Adams, 56 (1 death); Allegheny, 876 (21 deaths); Armstrong, 28 (1 death); Beaver, 153 (13 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,150 (21 deaths); Blair, 11; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,177 (36 deaths); Butler, 143 (4 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 102 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 593 (17 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 113 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 122 (3 deaths); Dauphin, 240 (4 deaths); Delaware, 1,712 (40 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 39; Fayette, 57 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 66; Fulton, 1; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 11; Indiana, 43; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 39; Lackawanna, 459 (21 deaths); Lancaster, 828 (24 deaths); Lawrence, 51 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 284 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,747 (19 deaths); Luzerne, 1,446 (21 deaths); Lycoming, 28; McKean, 3; Mercer, 43; Mifflin, 17; Monroe, 816 (24 deaths); Montgomery, 2,285 (65 deaths); Montour, 39; Northampton, 1,130 (23 deaths); Northumberland, 40; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 6,810 (127 deaths); Pike, 221 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 192 (2 deaths); Snyder, 23 (1 death); Somerset, 13; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 31 (1 death); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 21; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 69; Wayne, 67 (1 death); Westmoreland, 228 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 12;York, 331 (3 deaths)
