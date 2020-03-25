The following statistics from the Pennsylvania Department of Health are through noon Tuesday. Adams, 6; Allegheny, 58 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 3; Berks, 16; Bradford, 1; Bucks, 65; Butler, 6; Cambria, 1; Carbon, 1; Centre, 7; Chester, 40; Clearfield, 1; Columbia, 1; Cumberland, 13; Dauphin, 4; Delaware, 84; Erie, 4; Fayette, 2; Franklin, 3; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 15 (1 death); Lancaster, 10; Lebanon, 3; Lehigh, 27; Luzerne, 21; Mercer, 2; Monroe, 45 (1 death); Montgomery, 144 (1 death); Montour, 3; Northampton, 33 (2 deaths); Philadelphia, 177; Pike, 4; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 5; Somerset, 1; Washington, 9; Wayne, 4; Westmoreland, 11; York, 18.
