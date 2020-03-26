The following statistics are from the Pennsylvania Department of Health through 12:15 p.m. Wednesday:
Adams, 6; Allegheny, 88 (2 deaths); Armstrong, 1; Beaver, 7; Berks, 20; Bradford, 1; Bucks, 86; Butler, 12; Cambria, 1; Carbon, 1; Centre, 8; Chester, 54; Clearfield, 2; Columbia, 1; Crawford, 1; Cumberland, 13; Dauphin, 10; Delaware, 101; Erie, 4; Fayette, 4; Franklin, 5; Greene, 2; Juniata, 1; Lackawanna, 18 (2 deaths); Lancaster, 12; Lawrence, 1; Lebanon, 3; Lehigh, 38; Luzerne, 27; Lycoming, 1; Mercer, 2; Monroe, 51 (1 death); Montgomery, 172 (1 death); Montour, 4; Northampton, 44 (3 deaths); Philadelphia, 257 (1 death); Pike, 9; Potter, 1; Schuylkill, 6; Somerset, 2; Warren, 1; Washington, 10; Wayne, 4; Westmoreland, 16; York, 20