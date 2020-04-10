The following is a county-by-county breakdown, according to the state Department of Health:
Adams, 38; Allegheny, 759 (12 deaths); Armstrong, 20; Beaver, 129 (13 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 616 (8 deaths); Blair, 6; Bradford, 15; Bucks, 871 (23 deaths); Butler, 113 (2 deaths); Cambria, 10 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 83 (2 deaths); Centre, 59; Chester, 425 (7 deaths); Clarion, 8; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 4; Columbia, 65 (1 death); Crawford, 13; Cumberland, 88 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 180 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,222 (26 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 32; Fayette, 45 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 52; Fulton, 1; Greene, 21; Huntingdon, 8; Indiana, 21; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 23; Lackawanna, 312 (16 deaths); Lancaster, 596 (17 deaths); Lawrence, 37 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 187; Lehigh, 1,466 (13 deaths); Luzerne, 1,241 (12 deaths); Lycoming, 17; McKean, 1; Mercer, 30; Mifflin, 10; Monroe, 716 (19 deaths); Montgomery, 1,693 (37 deaths); Montour, 25; Northampton, 949 (20 deaths); Northumberland, 24; Perry, 15 (1 death); Philadelphia, 5,029 (86 deaths); Pike, 163 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 149 (1 death); Snyder, 9 (1 death); Somerset, 7; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 16 (1 death); Tioga, 10; Union, 11; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 63; Wayne, 49; Westmoreland, 190 (1 death); Wyoming, 6;York, 250 (3 deaths).