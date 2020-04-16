Adams, 64 (1 death); Allegheny, 904 (26 deaths); Armstrong, 29 (1 death); Beaver, 158 (14 deaths); Bedford, 9 (1 death); Berks, 1,335 (28 deaths); Blair, 12; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,300 (51 deaths); Butler, 150 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 112 (6 deaths); Centre, 72; Chester, 658 (25 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 131 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 131 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 271 (5 deaths); Delaware, 1,882 (59 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 42; Fayette, 58 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 78; Fulton, 2; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 12; Indiana, 43 (1 death); Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 47; Lackawanna, 527 (26 deaths); Lancaster, 914 (29 deaths); Lawrence, 55 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 349 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,922 (25 deaths); Luzerne, 1,567 (27 deaths); Lycoming, 30; McKean, 4; Mercer, 47; Mifflin, 15; Monroe, 872 (28 deaths); Montgomery, 2,475 (82 deaths); Montour, 44; Northampton, 1,251 (25 deaths); Northumberland, 56; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 7,347 (132 deaths); Pike, 268 (7 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 212 (3 deaths); Snyder, 24 (1 death); Somerset, 14; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 40 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 23; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 71 (1 death); Wayne, 75 (2 deaths); Westmoreland, 237 (11 deaths); Wyoming, 13;York, 381 (4 deaths)
