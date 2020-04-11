Adams, 43 (1 death); Allegheny, 788 (18 deaths); Armstrong, 22; Beaver, 139 (13 deaths); Bedford, 3; Berks, 720 (12 deaths); Blair, 9; Bradford, 16; Bucks, 958 (26 deaths); Butler, 123 (3 deaths); Cambria, 11 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 93 (3 deaths); Centre, 61; Chester, 485 (9 deaths); Clarion, 10; Clearfield, 8; Clinton, 6; Columbia, 81 (2 deaths); Crawford, 13; Cumberland, 96 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 199 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,377 (30 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 36; Fayette, 49 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 57; Fulton, 1; Greene, 21; Huntingdon, 8; Indiana, 26; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 30; Lackawanna, 346 (18 deaths); Lancaster, 648 (21 deaths); Lawrence, 45 (3 deaths); Lebanon, 218 (1 death); Lehigh, 1,562 (16 deaths); Luzerne, 1,325 (15 deaths); Lycoming, 18; McKean, 1; Mercer, 36; Mifflin, 11; Monroe, 752 (19 deaths); Montgomery, 1,889 (50 deaths); Montour, 29; Northampton, 994 (21 deaths); Northumberland, 29; Perry, 16 (1 death); Philadelphia, 5,521 (110 deaths); Pike, 190 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 164 (1 death); Snyder, 12 (1 death); Somerset, 10; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 22 (2 deaths); Tioga, 11; Union, 12; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 66; Wayne, 53; Westmoreland, 202 (5 deaths); Wyoming, 6;York, 283 (3 deaths).
