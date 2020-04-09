The following is a county-by-county breakdown, according to the state Department of Health:
Adams, 33; Allegheny, 720 (10 deaths); Armstrong, 19; Beaver, 128 (13 deaths); Bedford, 4; Berks, 416 (7 deaths); Blair, 6; Bradford, 15; Bucks, 756 (22 deaths); Butler, 113 (2 deaths); Cambria, 9 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 76 (1 death); Centre, 57; Chester, 373 (6 deaths); Clarion, 9; Clearfield, 7; Clinton, 3; Columbia, 54 (1 death); Crawford, 8; Cumberland, 84 (2 deaths); Dauphin, 168 (2 deaths); Delaware, 1,034 (23 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 29; Fayette, 35 (1 death); Forest, 5; Franklin, 43; Fulton, 1; Greene, 17; Huntingdon, 6; Indiana, 21; Jefferson, 1; Juniata, 18; Lackawanna, 266 (10 deaths); Lancaster, 561 (16 deaths); Lawrence, 32 (2 deaths); Lebanon, 169; Lehigh, 1,319 (11 deaths); Luzerne, 1,134 (11 deaths); Lycoming, 15; McKean, 1; Mercer, 27; Mifflin, 10; Monroe, 671 (17 deaths); Montgomery, 1,521 (37 deaths); Montour, 26; Northampton, 857 (17 deaths); Northumberland, 22; Perry, 13 (1 death); Philadelphia, 4,456 (87 deaths); Pike, 148 (6 deaths); Potter, 3; Schuylkill, 136; Snyder, 9 (1 death); Somerset, 7; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 14; Tioga, 10; Union, 8; Venango, 5; Warren, 1; Washington, 59; Wayne, 47; Westmoreland, 183 (1 death); Wyoming, 5;York, 233 (2 deaths).