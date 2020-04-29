Adams, 124 (1 death); Allegheny, 1,235 (87 deaths); Armstrong, 50 (2 deaths); Beaver, 388 (59 deaths); Bedford, 22 (1 death); Berks, 2,605 (91 deaths); Blair, 21; Bradford, 28 (2 deaths); Bucks, 2,643 (164 deaths); Butler, 174 (6 deaths); Cambria, 22 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 169 (13 deaths); Centre, 93 (1 death); Chester, 1,256 (85 deaths); Clarion, 23 (1 death); Clearfield, 11; Clinton, 29; Columbia, 279 (8 deaths); Crawford, 19; Cumberland, 296 (10 deaths); Dauphin, 553 (20 deaths); Delaware, 3,463 (161 deaths); Elk, 3; Erie, 86 (2 deaths); Fayette, 79 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 237 (4 deaths); Fulton, 3; Greene, 26; Huntingdon, 26; Indiana, 62 (4 deaths); Jefferson, 4; Juniata, 81; Lackawanna, 854 (71 deaths); Lancaster, 1,678 (78 deaths); Lawrence, 63 (5 deaths); Lebanon, 635 (8 deaths); Lehigh, 2,685 (64 deaths); Luzerne, 2,078 (74 deaths); Lycoming, 58; McKean, 5; Mercer, 66 (1 death); Mifflin, 34; Monroe, 1,097 (48 deaths); Montgomery, 4,043 (249 deaths); Montour, 47; Northampton, 1,970 (55 deaths); Northumberland, 92; Perry, 27 (1 death); Philadelphia, 11,604 (276 deaths); Pike, 362 (12 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 330 (5 deaths); Snyder, 33 (1 death); Somerset, 26; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 82 (4 deaths); Tioga, 14 (1 death); Union, 33; Venango, 7; Warren, 1; Washington, 109 (2 deaths); Wayne, 93 (3 deaths); Westmoreland, 383 (20 deaths); Wyoming, 18 (2 deaths); York, 614 (9 deaths)
