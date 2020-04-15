Adams, 63 (1 death); Allegheny, 893 (24 deaths); Armstrong, 28 (1 death); Beaver, 156 (14 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,247 (27 deaths); Blair, 11; Bradford, 19; Bucks, 1,222 (40 deaths); Butler, 143 (5 deaths); Cambria, 14 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 103 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 621 (20 deaths); Clarion, 16; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 125 (3 deaths); Crawford, 16; Cumberland, 124 (4 deaths); Dauphin, 249 (5 deaths); Delaware, 1,806 (45 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 41; Fayette, 58 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 69; Fulton, 2; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 11; Indiana, 43; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 43; Lackawanna, 501 (24 deaths); Lancaster, 865 (26 deaths); Lawrence, 51 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 328 (2 deaths); Lehigh, 1,803 (23 deaths); Luzerne, 1,523 (26 deaths); Lycoming, 29; McKean, 4; Mercer, 44; Mifflin, 16; Monroe, 847 (27 deaths); Montgomery, 2,354 (76 deaths); Montour, 44; Northampton, 1,176 (25 deaths); Northumberland, 48; Perry, 17 (1 death); Philadelphia, 7,121 (131 deaths); Pike, 256 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 200 (2 deaths); Snyder, 24 (1 death); Somerset, 13; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 32 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 23; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 70 (1 death); Wayne, 70 (1 death); Westmoreland, 231 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 11;York, 371 (3 deaths)
