Adams, 48 (1 death); Allegheny, 857 (19 deaths); Armstrong, 27 (1 death); Beaver, 145 (13 deaths); Bedford, 5 (1 death); Berks, 1,035 (20 deaths); Blair, 10; Bradford, 18; Bucks, 1,107 (32 deaths); Butler, 133 (4 deaths); Cambria, 13 (1 death); Cameron, 1; Carbon, 102 (3 deaths); Centre, 70; Chester, 562 (17 deaths); Clarion, 15; Clearfield, 9; Clinton, 8; Columbia, 106 (3 deaths); Crawford, 15; Cumberland, 110 (3 deaths); Dauphin, 229 (4 deaths); Delaware, 1,594 (39 deaths); Elk, 2; Erie, 39; Fayette, 54 (3 deaths); Forest, 5; Franklin, 64; Fulton, 1; Greene, 23; Huntingdon, 10; Indiana, 40; Jefferson, 2; Juniata, 38; Lackawanna, 427 (20 deaths); Lancaster, 772 (24 deaths); Lawrence, 49 (4 deaths); Lebanon, 270 (1 death); Lehigh, 1,684 (18 deaths); Luzerne, 1,411 (17 deaths); Lycoming, 23; McKean, 2; Mercer, 40; Mifflin, 12; Monroe, 795 (23 deaths); Montgomery, 2,164 (63 deaths); Montour, 29; Northampton, 1,082 (23 deaths); Northumberland, 37; Perry, 16 (1 death); Philadelphia, 6,352 (128 deaths); Pike, 212 (6 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 188 (2 deaths); Snyder, 20 (1 death); Somerset, 12; Sullivan, 1; Susquehanna, 25 (1 death); Tioga, 13 (1 death); Union, 19; Venango, 6; Warren, 1; Washington, 68; Wayne, 63 (1 death); Westmoreland, 223 (6 deaths); Wyoming, 9;York, 307 (3 deaths)
