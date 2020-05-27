Adams, 233 (7 deaths); Allegheny, 1,816 (160 deaths); Armstrong, 59 (3 deaths); Beaver, 570 (72 deaths); Bedford, 37 (2 deaths); Berks, 3,919 (296 deaths); Blair, 48 (1 death); Bradford, 45 (3 deaths); Bucks, 4,916 (461 deaths); Butler, 220 (12 deaths); Cambria, 57 (2 deaths); Cameron, 2; Carbon, 231 (22 deaths); Centre, 148 (6 deaths); Chester, 2,454 (252 deaths); Clarion, 29 (2 deaths); Clearfield, 37; Clinton, 54 (1 death); Columbia, 343 (31 deaths); Crawford, 22; Cumberland, 602 (46 deaths); Dauphin, 1,137 (63 deaths); Delaware, 6,245 (514 deaths); Elk, 6; Erie, 223 (4 deaths); Fayette, 95 (4 deaths); Forest, 7; Franklin, 746 (29 deaths); Fulton, 15 (1 death); Greene, 27; Huntingdon, 228 (1 death); Indiana, 89 (5 deaths); Jefferson, 7; Juniata, 95 (4 deaths); Lackawanna, 1,503 (155 deaths); Lancaster, 2,985 (281 deaths); Lawrence, 74 (8 deaths); Lebanon, 922 (27 deaths); Lehigh, 3,676 (210 deaths); Luzerne, 2,662 (135 deaths); Lycoming, 161 (14 deaths); McKean, 12 (1 death); Mercer, 105 (4 deaths); Mifflin, 58 (1 death); Monroe, 1,305 (99 deaths); Montgomery, 6,598 (635 deaths); Montour, 50; Northampton, 2,933 (199 deaths); Northumberland, 177 (3 deaths); Perry, 48 (1 death); Philadelphia, 17,597 (1,232 deaths); Pike, 476 (18 deaths); Potter, 4; Schuylkill, 600 (27 deaths); Snyder, 38 (1 death); Somerset, 37; Sullivan, 2; Susquehanna, 97 (15 deaths); Tioga, 16 (2 deaths); Union, 56 (1 death); Venango, 8; Warren, 3; Washington, 138 (5 deaths); Wayne, 118 (7 deaths); Westmoreland, 442 (38 deaths); Wyoming, 33 (7 deaths); York, 943 (22 deaths)
