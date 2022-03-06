Power outages hit region

First Energy’s website on Sunday afternoon reported power outages had affected about 2,200 customers in Venango County and about 1,500 customers in Clarion County. The outages coincided at the time high winds ripped through the area.
At 2:45 p.m., the bulk of the outages in Venango County were in the Oil City area, with between 501 and 1,500 customers affected, according to the website. Almost all of the outages in Clarion County were in the Knox area.
Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Rita Courson and Laura Flick, first; Frank Klinger and Norm Sherman, second; and Mary Emanuele and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is seeking volunteers to participate in the northwest region’s Adopt-A-Highway (AAH) program, which involves cleaning litter from state-owned roadsides.
BIRTHDAYS — The following Sugar Creek Station residents will celebrate birthdays during March: Mildred Murphy, March 2; Melinda Remley, March 4; Susan Daloise, March 9; Robert Tidd, March 17; Kathleen Haylett, March 23; and Sandy Yeager, March 29.
Hudson Wells Hielscher, son of Erik and Kayla (Stover) Hielscher of Madison, Mississippi, and grandson of Terry R. And Darcy Stover of Cranberry, will celebrate his first birthday today.