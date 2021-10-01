Each year, in October, advocates for domestic violence survivors and other supporters recognize October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
This October, PPC Violence Free Network is partnering with the National Network to End Domestic Violence to start a coordinated national conversation about domestic violence and how people can contribute to changing the narrative on this overshadowed, but fundamental topic.
Tri-City bridge club — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-County Duplicate Bridge Club were Barry Cressman and Nancy Days, first; Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, second; and Sunnie Clickett and Maryann Richardson, third.
The Clarion University physics department will present Stars Over Clarion at 7 and 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7 and 8, in the Donald D. Peirce Planetarium in the Grunenwald Science and Technology Center at the university.
UPMC Northwest reported the hospital had collected 16,055 specimens for COVID-19 testing through Tuesday morning, including 3,408 tests at the hospital. A total of 1,117 tests were positive for the virus.
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is accepting construction and maintenance services feedback through an online survey through Oct. 26 at www.surveymonkey.com/r/2021PDConstruction.
75TH BIRTHDAY — Van Stewart will celebrate his 75th birthday Tuesday, Oct. 4. He is married to Mary Stewart and has twin daughters, Allison Friedhaber and Christine McIntyre. Stewart retired from Story and Clark Piano Factory in Seneca. He previously enjoyed spending time at the Oil City McD…
E.P. Boyle and Kay Parker talked about The Derrick’s past, present and commitment to the future when the newspaper was honored in 1985, and we still strive to serve the community today with the same zeal and vision we have had for the past 150 years.
According to state Department of Health statistics, the average daily number of COVID-19 cases reported from Clarion County has risen over the past seven days, while the average daily number of cases reported from both Venango and Forest counties remained flat from the previous seven-day period.
Oil City School Board members did not conduct any business at their meeting Monday due to the presence of two people who refused to wear masks, leading to the meeting being canceled after the board recessed for an hour.