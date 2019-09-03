Lynn McCaslin, of Tionesta, instructs 12 year-old Cierra Gould, of New Bethlehem, on how to cast a dart using an atlatl. McCaslin has been involved with the sport for more than a decade and hopes to compete in the women's international division. (By Randy Bartley)
George Miller, of Brockway, demonstrates how to place a dart in an atlatl sling. Miller was a pioneer in introducing the prehistoric hunting weapon into the area. He shared his knowledge with people who attended the Jefferson County Historical Society's annual Antique Gun and Indian Artifacts Show in Brookville on Saturday. (By Randy Bartley)
