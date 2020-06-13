Preparing buses against virus

All CATA buses are being treated with a disinfectant coating, PermaSafe, that kills germs and is designed to be long-lasting.
"We are trying to assure the safety of all our drivers and passengers," CATA General Manager Tim Geibel said.
