Preparing buses against virus

Dustin Horchen, of a company called Perma-Serv, sprays disinfectant on the interior of a CATA bus on Friday morning at the Venango County bus garage. (By Kara O'Neil)

All CATA buses are being treated with a disinfectant coating, PermaSafe, that kills germs and is designed to be long-lasting.

"We are trying to assure the safety of all our drivers and passengers," CATA General Manager Tim Geibel said.

