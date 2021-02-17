Good Hope Christian Preschool is currently accepting registrations for the 2021-2022 school term. The Good Hope staff is committed to providing children with a Christian-based educational experience while working on age-appropriate skills in a secure facility.
CLARION - Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood St., will distribute free food bags from 2 to 4 p.m., or while supplies, on Thursday. The bags contain a wide variety of food staples, but also, meat, dairy and vegetables. Participants are asked to park in the church parking lot and walk…