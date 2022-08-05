Presentation on old schoolhouses to be held

The Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a presentation of one-room and two-room schoolhouses of the past at their monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the History Center at the corner of Broad and Lafayette Streets in New Bethlehem.
Some of the schoolhouses featured will be those in Oak Ridge, Fairmount City, Chestnut Hill, Mayport, Tanyard, Sugar Valley, Eddyville, New Salem, Shannondale, Alcola, Hawthorn, Porter, McWilliams and Seminole. Schoolhouses in Putneyville, Oakland, Climax, South Bethlehem, New Bethlehem and Mudlic might also be featured.