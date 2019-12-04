A procession of fire trucks from all around the region escorted longtime Reno fire chief Mike Garbacz from his funeral in Oil City to his final resting place at Reno Cemetery just up the hill from the Reno department on Tuesday. The large procession pulled off to continue to a reception at the Rocky Grove fire hall. Firefighters shrouded their badges and draped the black ribbons across the front of their trucks to honor their lost comrade. A sign outside the Reno fire hall said good-bye to Garbacz, who had been the Reno chief for more than 20 years. Garbacz, 61, died unexpectedly Nov. 27 after he had driven Ohio high school students to Philadelphia on a tour bus so they could perform in the Philadelphia Thanksgiving parade. (By Richard Sayer)