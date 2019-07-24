The Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs wants service members to know that they are not alone when it comes to facing this summer's wrath like heat waves or flooding.
The DMVA oversees the Military Family Relief Assistance Program that provides financial assistance to eligible service members who have a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control. "The extreme heat and heavy rains bring about a number of unforeseen problems such as an air conditioner failing or even home flooding," said Maj. Gen. (ret.) Eric Weller, deputy adjutant general for Veterans Affairs.
"Any weather emergency can cause a financial hardship, adding undue stress to the situation. That is why we encourage service members in need to apply for help through MFRAP. This program has provided relief to hundreds of men and women in uniform who had nowhere else to turn," Weller said.
Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.
All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance for up to four years after a medical discharge.
In addition, reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active duty tour. The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members who are Pennsylvania residents.
Information about how to apply for this program, or to donate to this program can be found by visiting www.mfrap.pa.gov.