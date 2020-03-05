Information on the project, including the 2018 presentation, is available at http://www.penndot.gov/district1 by clicking on the Construction Projects/Roadway link under the Resources heading, picking the Venango County box then choosing the Route 8 Reconstruction Project tile.
Most Viewed Articles
-
Schools issue two-hour delays
-
OC graduate is keynote speaker at Pack-the-Plaza Women's Day event
-
Looks like Rural King finally on way to Sugarcreek
-
Your guide to the new TheDerrick.com
-
Some residents aren't happy movie is filming in Grove City
-
Police investigate death
-
Haynes' 3 lifts FHS into state playoffs
-
Petition that called for protests of movie filming taken down
-
Franklin man charged after tavern disturbance
-
Franklin woman has an eye for fashion