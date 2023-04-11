Work will begin next week to rehabilitate a 93-year-old bridge that carries Route 408 (Thompson Street) over Oil Creek in Hydetown Borough in Crawford County.

Work on the bridge, which is located between Patterson Road and Main Street, is expected to start Monday, weather permitting. The new bridge is expected to open by Oct. 2.

Community News

Candidates forum set at Scrubgrass Grange

  • From staff reports

Scrubgrass Grange will hold a “Meet Your Candidate” public forum at 7 p.m. April 18. Venango County Common Pleas judicial and Venango County commissioner candidates have been invited to participate.

Free nature program scheduled

  • From staff reports

FOXBURG — Seneca Rocks Audubon and Foxburg Free Library will host a free nature program titled “Our Local Woodpeckers” at Lincoln Hall above the Foxburg Free Library, from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 22.

Candidates forum scheduled in Clarion
  • From staff reports

An election primary candidates forum for the contested offices of Clarion County commissioner and Clarion County register/recorder will be held at 7 p.m. April 18 at Main Street Center in Clarion.

Getting It Right

An article in Friday’s newspaper about the Franklin City Council meeting on Monday night contained information that was wrongly attributed.

Clarion County Jail virus numbers rise

  • By RANDY BARTLEY Staff writer

The Clarion County Jail reported a spike in COVID-19 cases during the past month. Warden Jeff Hornberger, during the jail board meeting this week, said there were several inmates who tested positive for the virus.

Cranberry student will perform at PMEA event
Cranberry Area High School student Devin Dulaney has earned a place in the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association All-State Festivals and will perform in the 2023 PMEA All-State Chorus at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos on Saturday, April 22.

Night sky program offered at Kinzua Beach

  • From staff reports

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, Forest Service is offering a free interpretive night sky program in the Allegheny National Forest at Kinzua Beach off Route 59 from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, April 14.