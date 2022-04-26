Work will begin soon to rehabilitate the bridge that carries Tarklin Road (Route 2004) over Tarklin Run in Cranberry Township.

Work will include the replacement of the concrete bridge deck and barriers, and guiderail updates.

About People

BIRTHDAYS — Several residents at Sugar Creek Station will mark their birthdays in May. They include Sheila McConnell, May 5; Genevieve Hovis, May 8; Dennis Heffernan, May 9; Irene Hetzler, May 10; Deanne Semprevivo, May 16; Lanny Pollard, May 28; and James Exley, May 30. Cards may be sent to…

More groups and organizations are bringing back their special events, so the newspaper has restarted its weekly calendar of events listing to help readers find things to do in the community. The Events Hub will be featured each Friday in The Derrick and The News-Herald.

Getting it right

Venango County district judge Patrick Lowrey swore in officers of the Venango County Firefighters and Fire Chiefs Association at the group’s meeting Wednesday.

FIRST BIRTHDAY: Adelynn Marie King

Adelynn Marie King, daughter of Adam and Tina King of Swarthmore, will celebrate her first birthday today. She is the granddaughter of Mike and Renee Bennett of Ridley and Bill and Marilyn King of Oil City.

Club Notes

Tri-City Duplicate Bridge — Winners at Tuesday’s meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Burdell and Norm Sherman, first; Laura Flick and Karen Steele, second; and Rita Courson and Barb Crudo, third.

Spring Gas-up set at Drake Well
Spring Gas-up set at Drake Well

  • From staff reports

Drake Well Museum and Park will host Spring Gas-Up, co-sponsored by the Pioneer Steam and Gas Engine Society, on Saturday, May 7, to celebrate the starting of Drake Well Museum’s engine exhibits.