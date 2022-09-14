About five percent of the properties in Clarion County have been visited for reassessment.

Sarah Garner, the project manager for Massachusetts-based Vision Government Solutions, told Clarion County commissioners Tuesday that Clarion Borough has been processed and assessors have begun their work in Clarion Township.

RANDY BARTLEY, reporter for The Derrick and The News-Herald, can be reached at 814-226-7000 or at randybartley.thederrick@gmail.com

0
0
0
0
0

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Tuesday in the Pennsylvania lottery:

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves
Community News

ENGAGEMENT: Wilson/Klaves

Greg and Theresa Wilson of Oil City announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Sophia Wilson, to John Klaves, both of Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Community News

Free child car seat inspection scheduled

  • From staff reports

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Certified Technicians and Franklin state police will hold a free child car seat inspection from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Franklin City Fire Department.

Ap
AP

PA Lottery

  • By The Associated Press

Here are the winning numbers drawn Saturday and Sunday in the Pennsylvania lottery: