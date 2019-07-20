Proposed Clarion Borough 'tiny houses' can be larger

CLARION - The proposed "Tiny House" project in Clarion Borough just got a little bigger.
The Clarion County Planning Commission this week gave approval to the Nonprofit Development Project of Butler to make its "tiny houses" a little larger.
Nonprofit Development had originally received permission in May to build three tiny houses in Clarion Borough, each measuring 7.25 feet in width and 24.33 feet in length.
The homes would be built at 553 Greenville Pike. A new 18-foot-wide gravel alley will provide access from Grand Avenue Extension.
Nonprofit Development had requested the size of the tiny houses be increased to 10 feet, three and one-half inches in width and 28 feet, four and one-quarter inches in length, providing 292 square feet of living space. The porches will remain the same size.
Each of the tiny houses will have a porch and two 10 feet by 20 feet parking spaces.
The planning commission also granted relief from the 40-foot side setback requirement.
Nonprofit Development is working with Clarion County Human Services on the project. The houses will be for the homeless, people who may have intellectual disabilities, or people with mental health needs.
In Kansas City, Missouri, a 13-home village has opened for homeless veterans. Similar projects have been opened in Seattle, Nashville, Austin and Detroit.