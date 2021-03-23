Public access resumes at Clarion Free Library

The Clarion Free Library opened its doors Monday for people to go inside and browse for books.
The library will continue its curbside and pick-up services for patrons who want to place an order for books, DVDs, magazines, books on cassettes or children's Grab and Go activity packs and book bundles.
GRADUATES - Krysta Carson, executive director of the Venango County Association for the Blind, completed a training program through the Appalachia Nonprofit Resource Center. The intensive coaching initiative, sponsored by the Appalachian Regional Commission and administered by Hargrove Inter…
BUTLER - The Butler VA Health Care System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or while vaccine supplies last, at the Hickory VFW Post 6166, 4586 E. State St.
ART AWARD - Oil City artist George Cooley was selected to be part of the Erie Art Museum's 98th annual Nicole and Harry Martin Spring Show. Cooley also received a Juror's Award for his work at the juried exhibit. Cooley's painting, titled "Princesse Guerriere," was produced in 2020 at his Oi…
State Sen. Scott Hutchinson has joined a bipartisan effort to reform Pennsylvania's legislative and congressional redistricting process by improving public transparency and encouraging information sharing.
The Oil City Police Department is seeking assistance from Oil City residents and businesses to compile a list of locations where home camera systems or other video recording systems are located in the city.
Venango County police departments, in cooperation with the Venango County Police Traffic Services Project, will join state police and more than 200 municipal police agencies for a targeted aggressive-driving enforcement wave beginning today through April 25.