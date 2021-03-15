Tri-City bridge club - Winners at Tuesday's meeting of the Tri-City Duplicate Bridge Club were Frank Klinger and Stewart Kunselman, first; Laura Flick and Mary Ann Richardson, second; and Barb Crudo and Jackie Stone, third.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Friday announced a combined 21 new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
HARRISBURG - The state Department of Health on Thursday announced a combined eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported from Venango and Clarion counties, as well as one new virus-related death from Venango County.
ACHIEVEMENT - Tarasia J. Maguire of Dempseytown, an insurance agent for New York Life in Franklin, has earned a court position in the Million Dollar Round Table for 2021. Achieving membership in MDRT is a career milestone attained by those who have demonstrated superior professional knowledg…
The Northwest Commission has been selected as the Certified Economic Development Organization to administer the COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program in Clarion, Forest, Venango and Warren counties.