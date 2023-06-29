The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District is hosting a public meeting and public comment period to kick off the Tionesta Lake master plan revision from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, at the Tionesta fire hall on Bridge Street.

The Corps is seeking public input about environmental and recreational topics for consideration during the master plan revision process.

Franklin board OKs purchase of more emergency systems

  • By HELEN FIELDING Staff writer

Students and staff within Franklin High School will soon have more precise options for calling emergency personnel thanks to the purchase of additional emergency systems, which the Franklin School Board voted to move ahead with on Monday.

State gets $1.16B for internet expansion

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania will receive $1,161,778,272 from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to expand high-speech internet access across the state, according to a news release from U.S. Sen Bob Casey’s office.

Photos, rosters sought for baseball, softball teams

Coaches and managers of local baseball and softball teams who want their teams to be featured in the newspaper's upcoming Youth Baseball-Girls Softball edition may contact Amanda Dresbach at (814) 676-7061 to make the arrangements.

St. Stephen students honored by CDA

Fifth-grade and sixth-grade students from St. Stephen Elementary School in Oil City were recognized at a picnic this week for their winning entries in an education contest sponsored by Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court St. Thomas of St. Patrick Parish in Franklin.

Kinzua skywalk temporarily closed

  • From staff reports

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced it has temporarily closed the skywalk at Kinzua Bridge State Park in McKean County to conduct a safety evaluation after the impacts of recent high winds.