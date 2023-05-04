Blood screening

The New Bethlehem Civic Club will hold a blood screening program from 6 to 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at Redbank Valley High School.

BIRTHDAY — Former Oil City resident Joan (Skiba) Rearick will celebrate her 90th birthday May 12. Cards can be sent to her at 2842 Vickers Drive, Unit 125, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80918.

Kelly co-introduces Tax Free Pell Grants Act

  • From staff reports

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16th District and chairman of the House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Tax, recently co-introduced bipartisan legislation that his office said would expand the usage of Pell Grants on a tax-free basis.

Self-defense classes are continuing

The Venango County chapter of the Set Free Movement continues to partner with Westover Protection of Franklin to offer once-per-month self defense classes that are free to the community.

DOCTORATE — Lauren Swatzler, a 2015 Rocky Grove High School graduate, received her doctorate in audiology Saturday from the University of Pittsburgh. She was also awarded the outstanding audiology student clinician honor. She received her bachelor’s degree in 2019 from Bloomsburg University,…

Cooking for Crowds workshop set in Clarion

  • From staff reports

A Penn State Extension workshop titled “Cooking for Crowds: A Volunteer’s Guide to Safe Food Handling” will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 17, at Trinity Point Church of God in Clarion.