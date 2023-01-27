Blood drive
Community Blood Bank will host a blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Venango Rotary at 737 Elk St. in Franklin.
Updated: January 27, 2023 @ 4:09 am
Drake Well Museum and Park and Friends of Drake Well will host the Pithole cabin fever party from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Historic Pithole City.
The Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will open its 2023 season with a Valentine’s cabaret with music and dancing in Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Venango County Historical Society will present a program on early oil history in Venango County at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Oil City Library.
The new season for the Venango Chorus is starting, and rehearsals will begin Monday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Good Hope Lutheran Church at the top of Moran Street in Oil City.
Jan. 27, 2001
James named chairman of government committee
Jamie Stack and Devon Klingler of Oil City exchanged wedding vows at 4 p.m. on July 2, 2022, at an evening garden wedding at the bride’s family home in Oil City.
Jan. 26, 2001
Madeline Jean Keenan and Bailey Edward Thompson, both 2017 Cranberry High School graduates, have announced their engagement and forthcoming marriage.
The Barrow-Civic Theatre and the Franklin Rotary Club will present the sixth annual Celebration of Talent competition at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, in conjunction with Franklin On Ice weekend festivities.
Drake Well Museum and Park will hold a Winter Academy via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, and the interactive program by Jeffrey Hall will focus on “Birds of Venango County.”
Incumbent Clarion County commissioner Ted Tharan has announced he will seek a third term on the board of commissioners.
“You will never change your life until you change something you do daily.”
The latest Oil Region Guide tourism publication produced by the Oil Region Alliance is now available.
Valley Grove School Board members awarded contracts Monday for upcoming construction projects at Rocky Grove High School.
The Franklin Area Junior/Senior High School Hall of Fame is looking for nominations for its class of 2023.
The Keystone Coats for Kids program is again seeking donations for distributions later this year.
Jan. 25, 2001
The Friends of the Oil City Library will hold a Groundhog Day fundraiser on Friday, Feb. 3.
The following students at Keystone High School were named to the principal’s list or honor roll for the second quarter grading period:
Jan. 24, 2001
Thursday, Jan. 26
CLARION — A ServSafe food safety manager course conducted by Penn State Extension will be held next month at Trinity Point Church of God at 180 W. Trinity Drive in Clarion.
A Franklin businessman and community volunteer has announced his candidacy for Venango County commissioner.
The Oil City Library will host its 2023 puzzle challenge from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the Belles Lettres Club in Oil City.
(The Nifty at 90 series in today’s newspaper spotlights Edward J. Wheeling of Titusville. The article was submitted by his family.)
Jan. 23, 2001
The Oil Region Alliance is offering mini-grants of up to $5,000 to non-profits for heritage projects in the Oil Region National Heritage Area.
The Cochranton Presbyterian Church Women’s Association is collecting donated used Bibles and other Christian literature that will be shipped to the Love Packages organization for distribution all over the world.
Jan. 22, 2001
Rocky Grove Class of 1973